Jefferies announced today that it will hold a Global Trading Day on January 16, 2025, to raise funds for organizations supporting first responders and those impacted by the fires.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global commissions on January 16 for all trading in equities and fixed income by the Firm's clients. Jefferies will also make a $1 million donation and encourage its nearly 6,000 employees to personally support relief efforts. During the month following this Global Trading Day, contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to ensure the proceeds go directly to support the people and communities most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President of Jefferies, said:

"We are heartbroken by the wildfires causing unfathomable destruction in the Los Angeles area. Our firm was founded in Los Angeles 62 years ago, and it has always been a resilient community, full of dynamism, opportunity and strength. Our hearts go out to all those affected, and we stand with them in this difficult time. As charities and civic groups mobilize to provide urgent relief, Jefferies will support their critical work with direct donations as well as the proceeds from our Global Trading Day. We encourage our employees and clients worldwide to join in this effort."

Jefferies has previously held Global Trading Days at times of need, which raised more than $60 million just in the past five years for charities responding to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

