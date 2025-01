Best Wallet rüstet sich für die nächste Krypto-Ära mit 7 Mio. $

In 2017 we had 1 Memecoin.

In 2021 we had 1,000 Memecoins.

In 2025 we will have 1,000,000+ Memecoins.



The Market wants Memecoins more than Altcoins, and this trend has been building up for over 10 years.



The Memecoin Dominance will only Accelerate. pic.twitter.com/XlDlCZznj5