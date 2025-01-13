Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) today announced that Mr. Rick Coleman will be appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 15, 2025.

Mr. Coleman has more than 45 years of experience in the mining industry in operations, development and growth, most recently retiring from Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ("FMI") after 30 years. During his tenure with FMI, he oversaw the operations teams in Indonesia until his relocation to the United States where he led the corporate technical support division with responsibilities ranging from R&D and innovation to process design, capital projects and operations support. His tenure saw major capital projects successfully completed in Indonesia, Africa, Chile, Peru and the United States. Mr. Coleman graduated from Haileybury School of Mines Mining and Mineral Processing and British Columbia Institute of Technology Extractive Metallurgy.

Mr. Darren Pylot, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are very pleased with the addition of Rick Coleman as a new member of Capstone's Board of Directors. Rick brings extensive experience and expertise in mining operations, development and capital project construction and commissioning across the globe. With a proven track record over his long career, I am sure Rick will play a key role in Capstone's continued success."

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

