Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - mctlaw has filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Federal Claims (Case No. 25-15 L) on behalf of a Pittsburgh property owner, Rebecca Shaffer, seeking compensation for financial losses resulting from the Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 eviction moratorium. The moratorium, enacted during the pandemic, prohibited landlords from evicting tenants unable to pay rent due to financial hardships. The case is assigned to Judge Philip S. Hadji.

Federal Takings Claim Alleges Financial Losses for Rental Property Owners

According to the lawsuit, the CDC's eviction moratorium prevented Ms. Shaffer from evicting a non-paying tenant and renting the property to a paying tenant for nearly 10 months. The lawsuit contends that the moratorium amounted to a federal takings claim under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the government from taking private property for public use without just compensation.

mctlaw asserts that the federal government's policy resulted in significant financial losses for Ms. Shaffer, including lost rental income caused during the moratorium period.

The lawsuit seeks:

Reimbursement for lost rental income during the moratorium.

Damages to her property from the delay in evicting the tenant.

Payment of legal fees and associated costs.

mctlaw emphasizes that this case does not challenge the CDC's authority to implement the eviction moratorium or its public health objectives. Instead, it seeks fair compensation for property owners impacted by the policy.

For additional information, please contact mctlaw at (941) 348-2175 or amm@mctlaw.com.

