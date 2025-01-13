SUREBANQA: QikQik+: Revolutionizing Global Payments with Innovative Solutions

SUREBANQA Unveils QikQik+: A Transformative Step Towards Secure, Efficient, and Inclusive Global Payments

SUREBANQA, a pioneering fintech company, proudly announces the evolution of QikQik+, a cutting-edge omnichannel financial platform. This breakthrough development sets a new standard for secure, efficient, and inclusive payment solutions worldwide.

Empowering Financial Inclusion.

QikQik+ is designed to bridge the financial gap in underserved communities, promoting economic growth and social equality. By providing access to advanced payment tools, QikQik+ empowers individuals, merchants, and businesses to thrive in the global economy.

Innovative Features and Updates.

The latest version of QikQik+ boasts an array of innovative features, including:

WooQikQik+ plugin : Seamless WooCommerce integration for effortless online transactions

Virtual card options : Enhanced security and convenience for users

SoftPOS : Simplified payment processing for merchants

Automated payments : Streamlined operations and reduced administrative burdens

API key management: Secure and efficient integration with third-party services.

Advanced admin tools: Enhanced management and analytics capabilities.

Optimized payment links: Faster and more secure transaction processing.

Stablecoin support: Expanded payment options for users.

Multi-language support: Global reach and accessibility.

Strategic Partnership with Stripe.

SUREBANQA is thrilled to announce its partnership with Stripe, a leading online payment processing system. This collaboration enables QikQik+ to offer secure, localized payment experiences, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the fintech industry.

Crowdfunding Initiative.

To accelerate the development and deployment of QikQik+, SUREBANQA has launched a crowdfunding campaign. This initiative invites visionaries and supporters to join the movement toward a more inclusive and efficient global payment ecosystem.

This equity crowdfunding confirms SUREBANQA's commitment not only to financial inclusion for all but also to economic inclusion with the creation of opportunities and the equitable sharing of the wealth created by making the users co-owners of the platform.

Join the Movement.

Discover how QikQik+ is revolutionizing payments and promoting financial inclusion. Visit the QikQik+ page on LOOP to learn more and join the crowdfunding campaign at INVEST TO REVOLUTIONIZE PAYMENTS: QIKQIK.

About QikQik+ and SUREBANQA.

QikQik+ is a next-generation omnichannel financial platform developed by SUREBANQA. With a focus on financial inclusion, security, and user-friendly tools, QikQik+ delivers advanced solutions for smooth and efficient local and cross-border financial transactions. SUREBANQA is committed to providing financial access in underserved communities worldwide.

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Camille Aubin LAGUEU

Co-Founder, SUREBANQA

Camille.lagueu@surebanqa.tech

SOURCE: SUREBANQA

View the original press release on accesswire.com