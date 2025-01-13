Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") is providing a third update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), on November 29, 2024.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently to file the audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended July 31, 2024 and the associated certifications of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively the "Required Filings") as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than January 27, 2025.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). Until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines specified in NP 12-203, the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release: (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement issued on November 29, 2024 (the "Default Announcement") that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the southern USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated filing date of the Required Filings. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

