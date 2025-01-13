NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc: NeilMed Announces Free Sinus Rinse Saline Product Donations to Provide Immediate Relief for First Responders Fighting Wildfires in Los Angeles

Get That Clean Nose Feeling. Unlimited complimentary units for our heroes serving Los Angeles fires. Flush the smoke out. The fire may be out, but smoke is still in the air. Trust NeilMed to cleanse out smoke, chemicals and dust particles so you'll be ready the next time the fire alarm rings.

NeilMed® Pharmaceuticals, a leader in nasal care and sinus products, is proud to announce its new initiative to donate free Sinus Rinse products to first responders battling wildfires across Los Angeles. The program is designed to help alleviate the severe nasal discomfort caused by smoke, dust, and other airborne pollutants that firefighters and emergency personnel face while on the front lines.

First responders, particularly firefighters, are exposed to hazardous smoke, ash, and dust during wildfire efforts, which can irritate the nasal passages and sinuses and lead to difficulty in breathing through the nose. NeilMed's trusted Sinus Rinse products provide effective relief by flushing out these harmful particles and promoting clearer, more comfortable breathing. In addition, removal of these hazardous particles will reduce the risk of trickling down the lower respiratory tract.

The initiative is intended to support the health and safety of those who put themselves at risk to protect communities from devastating wildfires.

"We are incredibly grateful for the selfless dedication of first responders, and this donation is a small way for NeilMed® to support their health and well-being during such a challenging time," said Nina Mehta, President and founder, and Ketan C Mehta, MD, CEO and founder. "Our Sinus Rinse products have been shown to effectively relieve the symptoms caused by exposure to smoke and dust, and we hope they can offer some relief to those working tirelessly to contain these wildfires." For decades, NeilMed has always supported our heroes from 9/11, Middle East combat zones, and several California fires.

NeilMed® will partner with fire departments, EMS, and other first responder organizations across California to distribute sinus rinse products.

Simply visit http://www.neilmed.com/firstresponders and request how many units you need for each station or command center, and we will deliver right away. There is no limit on the quantity. You can also contact 24/7 Customer Service at 707-525-3784, and we will customize your needs.

About NeilMed® Pharmaceuticals

NeilMed® Pharmaceuticals is a leading manufacturer of nasal care and sinus products, dedicated to providing effective and affordable solutions for individuals suffering from sinus-related issues. The company's range of products, including Sinus Rinse, has been #1 physician recommended and trusted by millions for over 25 years.

For more information, visit http://www.neilmed.com

Contact Information

