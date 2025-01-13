Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
On Friday, February 21, 2025, Management will host a conference call to review the Q4 and full year 2024 results.
The presentation will include a Q&A session and will begin at 10:00am (ET).
Date:
Friday, February 21, 2025
Time:
9:00 a.m. MX 10:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Diego Echave
VP, Investor Relations
Dial-in numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
Contacts:
Investors
Diego Echave, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 858-283-6201
investors@orbia.com
Media
Kacy Karlen, Chief Communications Officer
+1 865-410-3001
kacy.karlen@orbia.com