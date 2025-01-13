Mesmerise is proud to announce the creation of NeuRealities, Inc., a transformative company designed to revolutionize medical education and healthcare training. As part of a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic, the new company seeks to leverage Mayo Clinic's unparalleled clinical expertise and trusted knowledge with Mesmerise's pioneering advancements in AI-powered spatial computing to set a new standard for excellence in immersive learning experiences.

NeuRealities aims to introduce an open-standards digital platform that redefines how healthcare professionals learn and train. By integrating hyper-realistic AI-enabled digital humans, adaptive immersive experiences, and dynamic content tailored to individual learners, the platform can address critical gaps in medical education. Its first initiative-CT training for radiologic technicians-delivers interactive, hands-on scenarios that simplify complex medical concepts, allowing the potential for training to be more efficient, accessible, and effective.

Built on an exclusive worldwide agreement, NeuRealities enables access to Mayo Clinic's expertise, allowing the intelligent platform to scale trusted expertise and human potential to reach learners worldwide. This commitment to democratizing access to trusted medical education fosters a new era of personalized learning, empowering healthcare professionals to meet the demands of an evolving industry with confidence and competence.

NeuRealities exemplifies a vision to create pioneering digital experiences that break traditional patterns of knowledge delivery, offering scalable, transformative solutions for reimagining healthcare education. This collaborative venture paves the way for a future where trusted expertise is available to anyone, anywhere, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver excellence in care and innovation across the globe.

About The Mesmerise Group

Since 2016, The Mesmerise Group has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to deliver transformative brand experiences, training sessions, and events designed to empower the enterprise. The company was founded by Daglar Cizmeci and Andrew Hawken, who are recognized experts in AI and spatial computing technologies. Their mission is to unlock the potential of these technologies and manage the opportunities and risks they present. The Mesmerise Group is a global company headquartered in London with locations throughout the U.S.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

