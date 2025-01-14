Meta's stock experienced a notable 1.9% decline, closing at $603.97, despite reporting impressive fourth-quarter results that showcased a remarkable 19% revenue surge to $40.59 billion. The company's earnings per share reached $6.20, marking significant growth from previous periods. Despite the recent dip, the stock maintains a strong position, having climbed more than 68% from its 52-week low of $358.64, demonstrating sustained investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Wall Street analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Meta's future performance, setting an average price target of $663.71, suggesting substantial upward potential. Financial projections for 2024 indicate expected earnings per share of $22.67, while 2025 could mark a significant milestone with the company's first dividend payment, estimated at $2.01 per share. These positive forecasts come as Meta undergoes strategic organizational changes, including modifications to its workforce development programs, reflecting adaptations to evolving market conditions.

