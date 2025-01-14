Adobe Digital Academy now accepting applications for 2025 creative training academies in the UK

Adobe and General Assembly, a leading provider of technology training and talent solutions, today announced the launch of the Creative Skills Academy in the UK as part of Adobe Digital Academy's global initiative to help 30 million learners develop AI skills by 2030.

"Demand for AI skills is growing rapidly across the UK, creating a need to upskill professionals across industries," said Sami Eltom, Country Director, UK at General Assembly. "Our longstanding partnership with Adobe Digital Academy teaches up-and-coming creative and marketing professionals how to harness the power of AI in their careers, and provide them with in-demand, job-ready skills. We're thrilled to bring the Creative Skills Academy to learners in the UK."

The virtual training academies are fully sponsored by Adobe and free of charge to participants. The first marketing and creative cohorts in the UK will begin on 25 February 2025 and applications are now being accepted. The training will equip learners with in-demand AI, content creation, and creative skills, while providing training and access to AI-powered Adobe tools like Adobe Express.

Participants will receive free access to live and on-demand training and General Assembly's career coaching, personal branding and portfolio building resources, reducing graduates' job search time.

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 to 30 years old, reside in the UK, earn less than £30,000 in annual household income and demonstrate interest or experience in design or creative skills. Priority will be given to applicants from underrepresented groups in technology.

Applicants can learn more and apply here.

