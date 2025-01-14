Empowering women and girls worldwide to dream beyond boundaries is the heart of e.l.f.'s next episode of 'Show Your(s)e.l.f.' featuring Nguyen's inspiring journey

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) announces its partnership with Amanda Nguyen, a globally recognized activist, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and astronaut. Together, e.l.f. and Nguyen celebrate the intersection of beauty, dreams, and empowerment, aligning with e.l.f.'s commitment to democratize access-to beauty, to the boardroom and beyond-and supporting Nguyen's vision of creating positive change.

Nguyen has already positively impacted the world by rewriting laws to protect gender-based violence survivors through her nonprofit organization, Rise. Now, she's embarking on a new chapter: achieving her childhood dream of becoming an astronaut. Nguyen will make history as the first Southeast Asian woman to travel to space on Blue Origin this year, using her mission to uplift and empower women and girls in STEM around the world.

The e.l.f. partnership launches with a new episode of Show Your(s)e.l.f., an acclaimed purpose-driven film series. This episode celebrates Nguyen's own extraordinary journey of resilience, advocacy, and determination, while inspiring the next generation of changemakers. She embodies the limitless possibilities of perseverance and hope.

The Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series was created to spotlight inspirational role models who embody e.l.f.'s advocacy of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Past episodes have featured individuals such as Viktoria Modesta, Anastasia Pagonis, and Chella Man-trailblazers who challenge societal norms and celebrate individuality. e.l.f. worked with OBERLAND, an award-winning purpose-driven agency, to produce this film series.

"Amanda Nguyen is changing the world with fearless disruption, doing the hard work that drives Progress-with a capital P-to change the conversation for generations about what women and girls can accomplish," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "I speak for myself and e.l.f. in saying we are incredibly proud to partner with Amanda to prioritize positivity, inclusivity and accessibility-and foster it with our collective community. We are force multiplying to make the world a brighter place for every eye, lip and face."

Nguyen said: "When I fight for survivors' rights or reach for the stars as an astronaut, I'm reminded that no dream is too big. We must always believe in the power of possibility and the importance of bringing others along on the journey. I'm thrilled to partner with e.l.f. to elevate what's possible for women and girls everywhere. Together, we're ensuring that the next generation knows no limits."

e.l.f. and Nguyen will both celebrate her achievements and amplify the mission of Rise. Founded by Nguyen in 2014, Rise began as a movement to secure equality for sexual assault survivors and has since evolved into a global model for driving democracy and creating change. e.l.f. will support Rise's initiatives to ensure Nguyen's vision for hope, equality, and empowerment continues to thrive.

e.l.f. and Nguyen will be part of a landmark event at the United Nations in February 2025 for International Women and Girls in STEM Day. The event will celebrate women in science, technology, engineering, and math by bringing together women astronauts to inspire the next generation of changemakers.

