14 January 2025
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Securities - Reduction of Management Fee
Jersey - 14 January 2025 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 14 January 2025 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Physical Bitcoin class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.35 per cent. per annum to 0.25 per cent. per annum.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 16, 2024.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
