Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), The Global Automakers of Canada (GAC), and the Canadian Vehicle Manufactures' Association (CVMA):

WHAT: Auto Industry calls for end to Federal Electric Vehicle mandates in the wake of the end of the Federal Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) purchase incentive program and failure to build up the necessary charging infrastructure. WHO: Tim Reuss, President, CEO Canadian Automobile Dealers Association David Adams, President, CEO Global Automakers of Canada

Brian Kingston, President, CEO Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association Charles Benard, Lead Economist, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

Huw Williams, National Spokesperson, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

WHERE: Room 135-B Press Conference Room - West Block, Parliament Hill

WHEN: Tuesday January 14, 2025, 9:30 AM ET

WHY:

The end of the iZev purchase incentive program while maintaining Electric Vehicle mandates will be a disaster for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the Canadian economy.



