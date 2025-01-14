Amazon has marked a significant milestone in its sustainability journey by placing its largest-ever order for heavy-duty electric trucks, commissioning 200 Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 vehicles from Daimler Truck. This strategic investment, part of a broader €1 billion commitment to electrifying European transport operations, will see over 140 units deployed in the United Kingdom and approximately 50 vehicles operating in Germany starting 2025. The expansion aligns with Amazon's ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, building upon its existing fleet of more than 600 electric delivery vehicles already operating across major German metropolitan areas including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

Market Performance and Outlook

The company's stock has experienced fluctuating performance in early January 2025, trading at €212.33, marking a slight decrease of 0.36% from the previous day's close. Despite trading below its recent all-time high of $233.00 reached in December, investment firm Bernstein maintains an optimistic outlook, raising its price target to $265. With a market capitalization of €2,239.2 billion, Amazon remains among the world's most valuable companies as investors await its fourth-quarter 2024 results, scheduled for January 30, 2025.

Ad

Fresh Amazon information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Amazon analysis...