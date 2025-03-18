Geotab Inc.: SIXT van & truck turns to Geotab for predictive maintenance for its UK fleet

Commercial vehicle rental company SIXT van & truck to integrate Geotab's industry-leading OEM data solutions into 6,500 vans and lorries across the UK, unlocking predictive maintenance and enhancing operational efficiency

Accurate mileage tracking and near real-time vehicle data to help SIXT van & truck ensure contract compliance and optimise fleet efficiency

A successful pilot programme demonstrated the value of Geotab's technology, including the recovery of stolen vehicles

Partnership will streamline SIXT van & truck's vehicle return process, supporting optimised contract management with OEMs and end-customer services

Partnership with SIXT van & truck marks another key milestone for Geotab in the rental and leasing sector, reinforcing its growth and expanding collaborations in the industry

As Mobile World Congress 2025 spotlights the future of connectivity, Geotab will be in Barcelona showcasing its industry-leading expertise in connected transportation

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global market leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SIXT van & truck. The landmark collaboration aims to enhance SIXT van & truck's fleet management capabilities and elevate customer service standards for the company across the UK market.

SIXT van & truck will incorporate Geotab's advanced telematics solutions into 6,500 commercial vehicles within its UK-wide fleet. This integration, which will roll-out across the next 12 months, will leverage Geotab's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) integrated data to facilitate predictive maintenance and efficient Service, Maintenance and Repair (SMR) operations. By utilising Geotab's highly precise mileage tracking and vehicle data solutions, SIXT van & truck aims to ensure seamless contract compliance with OEMs while improving vehicle efficiency and performance.

The decision to form a long-term partnership follows a successful pilot programme, during which SIXT van & truck successfully recovered two stolen vehicles, further underscoring the value of Geotab's telematics solutions in boosting fleet security and operational competence.

David Saint, Managing Director SIXT van & truck UK, said: "Partnering with Geotab allows us to harness cutting-edge telematics technology to enhance our fleet operations in the UK. The ability to access accurate, real-time vehicle data enables us to perform predictive maintenance, reduce downtime and offer an improved experience to our customers."

Rental and leasing organisations have traditionally engaged in bulk purchasing agreements with OEMs, involving complex contracts to sell vehicles back to manufacturers under specific detail-driven conditions, including precise mileage limits and vehicle standards. By integrating Geotab's technology, SIXT van & truck is set to streamline such opaque processes, providing the company with comprehensive management of vehicle data to uphold contract terms and deliver superior service to customers.

Geotab's extensive OEM network and robust market coverage empower leasing and rental companies such as SIXT van & truck to integrate diverse fleet data. This advanced and unmatched capability not only supports predictive maintenance but also ensures compliance with contractual obligations, ultimately leading to cost savings and customer satisfaction.

Implementing predictive maintenance allows rental companies to anticipate and address vehicle issues before they escalate, thereby minimising unexpected breakdowns and reducing operational costs. By having the capability to analyse real-time data thanks to Geotab's innovations, SIXT van & truck can schedule maintenance during optimal periods, ensuring maximum vehicle availability. This proactive approach not only extends the lifespan of fleet vehicles but also helps contribute to cost savings by preventing major repairs and reducing downtime.

"We are delighted to be working with SIXT van & truck, delivering an innovative telematics solution to their commercial vehicle fleet across the UK," said Christoph Ludewig, Vice President, EMEA. "Geotab will provide SIXT van & truck UK with actionable insights that improve efficiency and elevate service quality. This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to supporting partners in achieving operational excellence but also marks a key milestone in our continued growth within the rental and leasing space. As we forge new alliances and strengthen existing relationships, we remain focused on delivering telematics solutions that drive real value."

Real-world applications of Geotab's advanced telematics solutions have shown significantly enhanced fleet operations for rental and leasing organisations. By integrating Geotab's connected vehicle technology, a rental company last year achieved 100% fleet connectivity in the UK and 67% across six core European markets. This comprehensive data integration has led to improved vehicle recovery rates, real-time collision detection and remote monitoring of vehicle metrics such as odometer readings and fuel levels. These breakthrough advancements have also collectively optimised fleet management and elevated customer service standards.

As part of the partnership, SIXT van & truck will explore opportunities to integrate Geotab's advanced telematics solutions into its rental services, providing end customers with added value.

About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About SIXT van & truck:

SIXT van & truck: Power, Flexibility, and Premium Service

SIXT van & truck combines the strength of an industry leader with the dedication of a family-run business, delivering seamless commercial vehicle solutions across the UK. With a diverse fleet-from small to large vans, trucks, HGV's and 4x4s-every transportation need is covered.

A commitment to transparency and flexibility ensures clear, customised rental plans to suit every business need. Through direct manufacturer partnerships, SIXT van & truck offers a modern fleet with the latest technology, competitive pricing, and tailored solutions to optimise efficiency.

With expert industry knowledge and a UK-wide operation, SIXT van & truck provides exceptional choice, value, and service.

For more information, visit sixtvanandtruck.com or follow SIXT van & truck on LinkedIn

Media contacts: jamesp@influenceemobility.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sixt-van--truck-turns-to-geotab-for-predictive-maintenance-for-its-uk-fleet-302404747.html