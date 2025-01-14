Amrop, a Leading Global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Firm, Announces New Office in Colombia

BRUSSELS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Search division of Colombian-based Human Capital joins the Amrop Partnership SC, a leading global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting firm.

Led by José Manuel Acosta Gómez, CEO, Human Capital was founded in Bogotá in 2002. In addition to Executive Search and Leadership Consulting, the firm also has strong business lines offering in Intelligent Total Rewards, Employee Experience, Communications and Change Management, Labor Relations, Organizational Transformation and BPO/HR process management.

The firm's Executive Search and Leadership Consulting business will now trade under the Amrop brand.

The new Amrop Colombia serves clients from the country's key economic sectors, including Oil & Gas, Logistics, Mining, Agriculture & Food Processing, Consumer Products & Services, and Manufacturing.

"We are delighted to establish Amrop's presence in Colombia," said Annika Farin, Amrop's Global Chair. "Our new team brings a deep understanding of the local talent market, combined with a high degree of ambition and professionalism, and strong shared values with Amrop. Together, we are uniquely positioned to foster regional synergies and tailor our solutions to address our clients' increased needs for executive talent in the Colombian market and across the entire region."

José Manuel Acosta Gómez added, "Colombia is a significant market for executive search and leadership consulting in Latin America, and we are proud to join Amrop's global partnership. In a business environment where leadership defines success, our integration with Amrop marks a key milestone in our strategy to strengthen executive talent in Colombia and the region. By joining one of the most prestigious global networks in Executive Search, we offer organizations not only access to world-class leaders, but also a consultative, agile and deeply aligned approach to current market challenges. This alliance is a statement of our commitment to be the strategic partner that connects companies with the leadership needed to transform their future."

Amrop's new Colombia office is located at Carrera 11B #97-56, Edifico Ápice, Bogotá.

The addition of the Colombia office reinforces the group's leading presence in the region, with teams in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru and across the Central America & Caribbean region.

Visit www.amrop.com.co

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 69 offices in 57 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg

CONTACT:

The Amrop Partnership SC

Rue Abbé Cuypers 3

1040 Brussels, Belgium

T. +32 471 733 825

E. contact@amrop.com

Brigitte Arhold, COO

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amrop-a-leading-global-executive-search-and-leadership-consulting-firm-announces-new-office-in-colombia-302349133.html