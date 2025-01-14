Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amrop, a Leading Global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Firm, Announces New Office in Colombia

Finanznachrichten News

BRUSSELS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Search division of Colombian-based Human Capital joins the Amrop Partnership SC, a leading global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting firm.

Amrop Logo

Led by José Manuel Acosta Gómez, CEO, Human Capital was founded in Bogotá in 2002. In addition to Executive Search and Leadership Consulting, the firm also has strong business lines offering in Intelligent Total Rewards, Employee Experience, Communications and Change Management, Labor Relations, Organizational Transformation and BPO/HR process management.

The firm's Executive Search and Leadership Consulting business will now trade under the Amrop brand.

The new Amrop Colombia serves clients from the country's key economic sectors, including Oil & Gas, Logistics, Mining, Agriculture & Food Processing, Consumer Products & Services, and Manufacturing.

"We are delighted to establish Amrop's presence in Colombia," said Annika Farin, Amrop's Global Chair. "Our new team brings a deep understanding of the local talent market, combined with a high degree of ambition and professionalism, and strong shared values with Amrop. Together, we are uniquely positioned to foster regional synergies and tailor our solutions to address our clients' increased needs for executive talent in the Colombian market and across the entire region."

José Manuel Acosta Gómez added, "Colombia is a significant market for executive search and leadership consulting in Latin America, and we are proud to join Amrop's global partnership. In a business environment where leadership defines success, our integration with Amrop marks a key milestone in our strategy to strengthen executive talent in Colombia and the region. By joining one of the most prestigious global networks in Executive Search, we offer organizations not only access to world-class leaders, but also a consultative, agile and deeply aligned approach to current market challenges. This alliance is a statement of our commitment to be the strategic partner that connects companies with the leadership needed to transform their future."

Amrop's new Colombia office is located at Carrera 11B #97-56, Edifico Ápice, Bogotá.

The addition of the Colombia office reinforces the group's leading presence in the region, with teams in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru and across the Central America & Caribbean region.

Visit www.amrop.com.co

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 69 offices in 57 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg

CONTACT:

The Amrop Partnership SC
Rue Abbé Cuypers 3
1040 Brussels, Belgium
T. +32 471 733 825
E. contact@amrop.com
Brigitte Arhold, COO

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amrop-a-leading-global-executive-search-and-leadership-consulting-firm-announces-new-office-in-colombia-302349133.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.