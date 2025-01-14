Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notice of Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

14 January 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of H1 FY 2025 Operating Update

Petra will announce its H1 FY 2025 Operating Update for the six months ended 31 December 2024 on Tuesday 21 January 2025.

Petra's CEO Richard Duffy and CFO Johan Snyman will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 9:30am GMT on the day. Access details will be available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-calendar/ as well as in the announcement.

Petra's management will also host a webcast, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on the same day at 14.30pm GMT. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the call.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the call via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor .

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Patrick Pittaway Kelsey Traynor Telephone: +44 (0)784 192 0021 investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.