Mellow Energy claims its ML-Flex panel is currently the world's largest flexible perovskite solar module. Available in five versions with power output ranging from 260 W to 300 W, the module measures 1,200 mm x 1,600 mm and weighs only 2. 04 kg. China-based perovskite solar cell and module manufacturer Mellow Energy, a spin-off of the Institute of New Energy Technology at Jinan University, announced it has fabricated what it claims to be the world's largest integrated flexible perovskite photovoltaic module. "The ML-Flex module measures 1,200 mm x 1,600 mm x 1 mm and weighs only 2. 04 kg," the ...

