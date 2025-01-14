A new report says sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), made from abundant materials, could help India to reduce its dependence on imports to meet its energy storage needs. From pv magazine India SIBs offer India a chance to build a domestic energy storage ecosystem due to its abundant raw materials compared to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), according to a report from the UK-India bilateral program ASPIRE, led by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in collaboration with India's Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. KPMG served as the program's lead adviser. ...

