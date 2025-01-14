2025 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking highlights SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh as #1

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has unveiled its 2025 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the 10 January 2025 issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh has been selected as #1 in the listing for 2025, followed by Dow CEO Jim Fitterling at #2 and Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions at #3.

SABIC has streamlined its operations by selling its metals business and shutting down less efficient plants in Europe, while investing in large chemical projects in Asia and Saudi Arabia.

"Al-Fageeh is overseeing a $6.4 billion cracker project in Gulei Industrial Park in China through the SABIC FUJIAN Petrochemicals joint venture which will be another milestone for the company's China footprint when it starts up in 2026," said Joseph Chang, Global Editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"SABIC is also a leader in circularity with a target of processing 1 million tonnes/year of waste plastics by 2030 to produce recycled polymers," he added.

In November 2024, SABIC and Plastic Energy completed their SPEAR (SABIC Plastic Energy Advanced Recycling) joint venture project in Geleen, Netherlands with mixed waste plastics input capacity of 20,000 tonnes/year.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: Innovation, Profitability/Shareholder Value, Projects, Mergers & Acquisitions/Portfolio Management, Advocacy and ESG (environmental, social, governance).

The CEOs in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players then select the ICIS CEO of the Year in a vote later in the year. The 2024 ICIS CEO of the Year was Arkema CEO Thierry Le Henaff.

