Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUUM | ISIN: AU0000294233 | Ticker-Symbol: 6G40
Frankfurt
10.01.25
19:47 Uhr
0,815 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8650,93010:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENZ MINING
BENZ MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVARON MINING CORP--
BENZ MINING CORP0,202+5,76 %
SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED0,8150,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.