Researchers from the UAE and Singapore have assessed how wind-induced vibrations increase mechanical stress in PV panels and have found these vibrations could lead to microcracks, more serious mechanical failures, misalignments, and ultimately to the system collapse. An international research team has investigated the impact of wind-induced vibrations on solar modules and has found that wind-induced stress can have significant mechanical repercussions on PV arrays, especially for those with large-size panels. "First torsional frequencies of the tracker system lying in the range of 4 Hz to 5 Hz ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...