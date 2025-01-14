DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1782366 CODE: PRAN LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN LN Sequence No.: 370454 EQS News ID: 2067271 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067271&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2025 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)