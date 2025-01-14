Sodali Co (the 'firm' or 'Sodali' and formerly Morrow Sodali), a leading global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Benett as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will be based in New York.

Andrew has a 30-year career across global advisory businesses including Global CEO and Chief Strategy Officer at Havas Creative Group, Chief Commercial Officer of Bloomberg Media and CEO and Executive Chair of Harte Hanks Inc., the NASDAQ-listed publishing company.

Most recently, Andrew was a Partner at PwC working with clients to deliver organic and inorganic growth, as well as leading corporate strategy initiatives for the firm. He is an acknowledged strategist, author of three business books, and a fellow of the Aspen Institute.

Andrew was appointed after a global search following Alvise Recchi stepping down as CEO last September. He joins the firm at an important moment in its development. In the last two years, Sodali has transformed at speed from a single-service company into a multi-service, multinational business, serving more than 2,200 clients in over 70 countries.

Chair of the Board and TPG Partner, Scott Gilbertson, said, "The evolution of this business has redefined who we are and the opportunities ahead. The Board recognized the need for a transformational leader someone with the skills and experience to lead what has become a truly differentiated firm with so much to offer its clients around the globe. We are proud to have found such an outstanding candidate, and are excited about the future of Sodali Co."

Andrew said, "I am honored to join Sodali Co. The successes of the firm are impressive, and it is top of the league tables in almost every area it competes in. The potency of having these three practice areas Shareholder Services, Strategic Communications, Governance Sustainability is objectively different from what's in the market today. I look forward to working with such a talented global team to demonstrate the power of Sodali Co to our valued clients."

ABOUT SODALI CO

Sodali Co is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients worldwide. The firm supports business leaders in anticipating issues, making better, more informed decisions and communicating more effectively to drive alignment and accelerate performance.

From headquarters in New York, London, and Sydney to offices in major capital markets, Sodali Co serves over 2,000 corporate clients in 70 countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include financial institutions, mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges, and membership associations.

For more information about Sodali Co, please visit www.sodali.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114312825/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Americas:

Haley Wright

Global Head of Marketing and Communications

haley.wright@sodali.com

+1 202 590 0187

Europe:

Victoria Palmer-Moore

vpm@sodali.com

+44 7725565545

Asia Pacific:

Peter Brookes

peter.brookes@sodali.com

+ 61 407 911 389