Mencom Corporation: Circular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications

ALMELO, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial circular connectors are electrical coupling devices featuring a circular interface and cylindrical contact housing. They come in various materials, sizes, contact layouts, and coupling designs. Among them, M8, M12, M16, ½"-20, and M23 receptacles, which refer to the thread size on the coupling nuts, are widely used for connecting sensors and actuators in industries such as automation, manufacturing, military, aerospace, and transportation. Mencom offers a comprehensive range of these receptacles, engineered to withstand harsh environments. They are UL-listed and provide reliable IP67/69-rated protection.

M12 and ½"-20Receptacles: MDC (Micro-DC), MAC (Micro-AC), MEC (EURO-AC), NETWORK series

M12 and ½"-20 receptacles are popular choices for connecting sensors, actuators, and fieldbus devices. They feature unique keyways with letter codes (A, B, C, D) for each series, ensuring that only compatible connections are made for specific power or data signals. M12 PCB mount receptacles offer a streamlined solution for direct integration onto printed circuit boards, providing a more compact and reliable connection. They are ideal for devices where traditional cable assemblies are impractical and high vibrations are common.

M8 Receptacles: NAN series

M8 receptacles, also known in the industry as Pico or Nano, are the most compact connectors in Mencom. They are designed to withstand harsh industrial and weather environments, making them ideal for space-limited industrial control applications such as miniature proximity sensors, hall-effect sensors, photoelectric sensors, actuators, transmitters, and instruments.

M23 Receptacles: MCV & MCVH Series

M23 receptacles are designed for data, signal, and power transmission, enduring positive vibration for motor drives and moving assemblies. They are fully potted with various mounting options, including ½" NPT, M20, M25, Panel Mount, Back Mount, and Solder Cup/crimp termination. Mencom uniquely offers M23 receptacles in ½" NPT shells as well.

The 6 and 8 pole MCVH receptacles feature robust construction to withstand harsh environments and handle higher electrical loads for high-power applications such as servo motor systems and power transmission with a maximum of 630V and 30A. Mencom provides a wide variety of color codes to match your encoder and power application needs, and they also offer customization of lengths and color codes to match the user's application upon request.

