Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mencom Corporation: Circular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications

Finanznachrichten News

ALMELO, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial circular connectors are electrical coupling devices featuring a circular interface and cylindrical contact housing. They come in various materials, sizes, contact layouts, and coupling designs. Among them, M8, M12, M16, ½"-20, and M23 receptacles, which refer to the thread size on the coupling nuts, are widely used for connecting sensors and actuators in industries such as automation, manufacturing, military, aerospace, and transportation. Mencom offers a comprehensive range of these receptacles, engineered to withstand harsh environments. They are UL-listed and provide reliable IP67/69-rated protection.

Industrial Circular Receptacles

M12 and ½"-20Receptacles: MDC (Micro-DC), MAC (Micro-AC), MEC (EURO-AC), NETWORK series

M12 and ½"-20 receptacles are popular choices for connecting sensors, actuators, and fieldbus devices. They feature unique keyways with letter codes (A, B, C, D) for each series, ensuring that only compatible connections are made for specific power or data signals. M12 PCB mount receptacles offer a streamlined solution for direct integration onto printed circuit boards, providing a more compact and reliable connection. They are ideal for devices where traditional cable assemblies are impractical and high vibrations are common.

M8 Receptacles: NAN series

M8 receptacles, also known in the industry as Pico or Nano, are the most compact connectors in Mencom. They are designed to withstand harsh industrial and weather environments, making them ideal for space-limited industrial control applications such as miniature proximity sensors, hall-effect sensors, photoelectric sensors, actuators, transmitters, and instruments.

M23 Receptacles: MCV & MCVH Series

M23 receptacles are designed for data, signal, and power transmission, enduring positive vibration for motor drives and moving assemblies. They are fully potted with various mounting options, including ½" NPT, M20, M25, Panel Mount, Back Mount, and Solder Cup/crimp termination. Mencom uniquely offers M23 receptacles in ½" NPT shells as well.

The 6 and 8 pole MCVH receptacles feature robust construction to withstand harsh environments and handle higher electrical loads for high-power applications such as servo motor systems and power transmission with a maximum of 630V and 30A. Mencom provides a wide variety of color codes to match your encoder and power application needs, and they also offer customization of lengths and color codes to match the user's application upon request.

For any questions regarding products or customer support, please contact:

Mencom Europe
Windmolen 22
7609 NN Almelo
Netherlands

+31 548 659 054
europe@mencomcorp.eu

For details, contact:
Mark Dixon
Marketing Manager
E-mail: mark@mencom.com
Phone: (770)534-4585

Mencom Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593920/Circular_Receptacles_WEB.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circular-receptacles-solutions-for-industrial-applications-302346218.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.