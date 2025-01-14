Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14R7U | ISIN: US70450Y1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 2PP
Tradegate
14.01.25
10:53 Uhr
82,25 Euro
+0,05
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,2282,3210:56
82,1982,2910:55
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunes and Hyperwallet, a PayPal Service, Expand Payout Access for Merchants Across Asia-Pacific

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 14 January 2025 - Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today welcomes Hyperwallet, a PayPal service for global payouts, as a Member of Thunes' Direct Global Network. As part of this network, Hyperwallet customers can quickly and reliably send money in real-time to more than 450 million mobile wallets and bank accounts across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam[i].

According to a 2024 report by Deloitte on cross-border payments, the Asia Pacific region makes up nearly 70% of global digital wallet spend. With this new alliance, Hyperwallet can help its expansive global merchant base, including some of the world's best-known ride-hailing super apps, marketplaces and social media platforms, offer customers their preferred method of access to funds.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said: "Welcoming PayPal's Hyperwallet into our Direct Global Network underscores our ability to provide powerful new capabilities to top-tier fintechs. With our extensive network that directly, transparently and dependably connects to over 7 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, combined with our SmartX Treasury System and our Fortress Compliance Platform, Thunes is uniquely positioned to support Hyperwallet to increase its reach in fast growing geographies to enhance its cross-border payment services."

Payout preferences for consumers vary widely across the APAC region depending on banking penetration, the proliferation of real-time payment schemes and the usage of digital wallets in each market. Thunes recently released "From Cash to QR Codes: Unpacking Southeast Asia's Diverse Payments Culture," exploring the region's evolving payment landscape and showcasing digital wallet payment adoption rates of over 30% in countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Abidjan, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

[i] To date, this is currently live in Korea, with additional markets to light up in 2025.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-and-hyperwallet-a-paypal-service-expand-payout-access-for-merchants-across-asia-pacific-302349236.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.