Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage Markets Wins "Best Range of Markets" Award from Compare Forex Brokers 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets has been honored with "Best Range of Markets" award for 2025 by Compare Forex Brokers, a leading authority in evaluating trading platforms. This accolade reflects Vantage's commitment to offering an unparalleled range of tradable instruments, leverage options and suitability for diverse trading strategies while maintaining transparency, trust, and innovation.

Vantage Markets Wins

Justin Grossbard, CEO and Head of Research at Compare Forex Brokers, commended Vantage for setting industry benchmarks, "Your commitment to providing a seamless trading experience, supported by innovative technology and a customer-focused approach, is truly commendable. Trust is at the heart of our industry, and Vantage Markets has continually set the benchmark for integrity and professionalism."

The recognition celebrates Vantage's dedication to offering a wide array of CFD markets, empowering traders with flexibility and choice. This includes forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and bonds CFDs, ensuring clients have access to diverse trading opportunities supported by cutting-edge tools and a robust platform.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, expressed gratitude for the award, "Winning the 'Best Range of Markets' award from Compare Forex Brokers is a proud moment for us. It underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional trading experiences through innovation and trust. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and providing our global community with unparalleled opportunities."

As Vantage continues to evolve, the company is focused on maintaining its position as a leader in the trading industry by expanding its offerings, advancing technology, and fostering transparency.

For more information about Vantage Markets and its award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597258/Vantage_Markets_Wins_Best_Range_Markets_Award_Compare_Forex_Brokers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-markets-wins-best-range-of-markets-award-from-compare-forex-brokers-2025-302350107.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.