PR Newswire
14.01.2025 10:18 Uhr
Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Unveils New High-Density Storage Solution with Over 100% Performance Boost for HPC and Media & Entertainment

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, introduces the latest additions to its high-density 4U 90-bay HDD solutions: unified storage EonStor GS 5090 and expansion enclosure JB 4090. The large capacity and high throughput performance of the solutions make them ideal for applications like High-Performance Computing and Media & Entertainment.

EonStor GS 5090 is a high-availability unified storage solution with a dual redundant controller design, ensuring uninterrupted operation. With its new hardware powered by the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, the GS 5090 delivers ultra-high performance, achieving 45 GB/s read and 20 GB/s write-around three times the performance of the previous top-performing model. The GS 5090 introduces ultra-fast 200GbE connectivity, setting a new benchmark for data transfer speed while simplifying management to meet the demands of today's high-performance enterprise workloads. It also supports SAS 24G expansion, doubling throughput compared to SAS 12G. Additionally, the GS 5090 features four dedicated U.2 NVMe SSD slots for cache, providing fast data access while fully leveraging the ample capacity of its 90-bay storage.

Furthermore, the GS 5090 offers seamless scalability through expansion with the new JB 4090 JBOD. Featuring SAS 24G expansion ports, the JB 4090 delivers double the bandwidth of its 90-bay JBOD predecessor with SAS 12G, effectively eliminating bottlenecks between the storage system and the JBOD. With this enhanced throughput capability, the JB 4090 can efficiently handle large volumes of data.

"Our new high-density GS 5090 storage and JB 4090 JBOD deliver impressive capacity and significant performance increase. These products reflect our commitment to innovation in managing the exponential growth of data in modern applications, providing scalability and efficiency without compromising performance," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about EonStor GS 5090 and JB 4090

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-unveils-new-high-density-storage-solution-with-over-100-performance-boost-for-hpc-and-media--entertainment-302345749.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
