ServiceTitan Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Building a generational business that is the operating system for the trades is our life's work," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO. "We recognize that the only thing more exciting than how far we have come, is just how far we have yet to go. Healthy fiscal third quarter business performance is further evidence that our strategy is working."

"We are pleased to deliver fiscal third quarter financial performance ahead of the midpoint of our flash results," said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President. "Our customers are expanding well and we are pleased with strong early adoption of our new Sales Pro and Contact Center Pro products."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue:

Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $199.3 million.

Platform revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $191.2 million.

Loss from Operations:

GAAP loss from operations was ($44.0) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($36.1) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $1.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of ($4.3) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.

Net Loss:

GAAP net loss was ($46.5) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($39.7) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.1) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($7.2) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.

Cash:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $133.8 million as of October 31, 2024.

Net cash generated by operating activities was $15.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $10.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($6.2) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.



_________________________

1 This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below for additional information.



Business and Operational Highlights:

Net dollar retention was greater than 110% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross Transaction Volume ("GTV") was $17.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 20% year-over-year.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $199.0 million to $201.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million2.

For the full year fiscal 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $761.6 million to $763.6 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $21.4 million to $22.4 million².

Conference Call Information:

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, January 13, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found here . The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan's investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com .



Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The Company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

_________________________

2 ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP income (loss) from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 or for the full fiscal year 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan's financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. ServiceTitan's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Prospectus dated December 11, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 12, 2024, and elsewhere in documents that ServiceTitan files with the SEC, including ServiceTitan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024, which is being filed with the SEC at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Platform $ 191,190 $ 151,655 $ 539,412 $ 427,789 Professional services and other 8,085 8,429 23,185 24,788 Total revenue 199,275 160,084 562,597 452,577 Cost of revenue: Platform 52,204 42,036 149,197 125,939 Professional services and other 17,126 15,280 50,649 50,220 Total cost of revenue 69,330 57,316 199,846 176,159 Gross profit 129,945 102,768 362,751 276,418 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 67,795 60,097 183,614 163,305 Research and development 65,935 49,094 186,997 149,114 General and administrative 40,263 29,723 122,226 98,772 Total operating expenses 173,993 138,914 492,837 411,191 Loss from operations (44,048 ) (36,146 ) (130,086 ) (134,773 ) Other expense, net Interest expense (3,974 ) (4,216 ) (12,324 ) (12,203 ) Interest income 1,778 1,978 5,128 5,095 Other income (expense), net 185 (258 ) 395 1,091 Total other expense, net (2,011 ) (2,496 ) (6,801 ) (6,017 ) Loss before income taxes (46,059 ) (38,642 ) (136,887 ) (140,790 ) Provision for income taxes 401 1,030 1,264 2,943 Net loss (46,460 ) (39,672 ) (138,151 ) (143,733 ) Accretion of non-convertible preferred stock (14,652 ) (11,772 ) (41,608 ) (33,390 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (61,112 ) $ (51,444 ) $ (179,759 ) $ (177,123 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.74 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (5.18 ) $ (5.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 35,094,547 33,588,617 34,690,079 33,043,071 Disaggregated Revenue Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription $ 145,282 $ 114,311 $ 409,013 $ 322,086 Usage 45,908 37,344 130,399 105,703 Platform revenue 191,190 151,655 539,412 427,789 Professional services and other 8,085 8,429 23,185 24,788 Total revenue $ 199,275 $ 160,084 $ 562,597 $ 452,577

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) As of October 31, January 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,811 $ 146,710 Restricted cash 692 1,403 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,929 and $3,762 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 41,218 28,046 Deferred contract costs, current 10,721 9,451 Contract assets 43,964 39,329 Prepaid expenses 18,813 22,652 Other current assets 3,370 1,640 Total current assets 252,589 249,231 Restricted cash, noncurrent 583 750 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 9,277 8,399 Property and equipment, net 60,124 97,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,572 43,270 Internal-use software, net 35,842 29,300 Intangible assets, net 226,394 251,347 Goodwill 845,836 830,872 Other assets 11,927 7,327 Total assets $ 1,468,144 $ 1,517,666 Liabilities, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 45,306 $ 45,293 Accrued personnel related expenses 64,737 55,321 Deferred revenue, current 16,022 11,160 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,710 11,005 Short-term debt 1,073 1,800 Other current liabilities 1,133 688 Total current liabilities 139,981 125,267 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 50,201 58,576 Long-term debt, net 174,169 174,578 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,531 7,684 Total liabilities 373,882 366,105 Commitments and contingencies Non-Convertible Preferred Stock Non-convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024. Liquidation preference of $307,005 as of October 31, 2024 275,154 233,546 Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 42,465,855 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024. Liquidation preference of $1,398,054 as of October 31, 2024 1,395,878 1,395,878 Stockholders' Deficit Common stock, par value $0.001, 94,490,000 and 92,630,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively. 35,397,085 shares and 34,185,388 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 427,982 388,739 Accumulated deficit (1,004,787 ) (866,636 ) Total stockholders' deficit (576,770 ) (477,863 ) Total liabilities, non-convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,468,144 $ 1,517,666

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities Net loss $ (46,460 ) $ (39,672 ) $ (138,151 ) $ (143,733 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 20,229 19,986 59,836 57,997 Amortization of deferred contract costs 2,971 2,433 8,364 6,865 Noncash operating lease expense 1,539 1,955 4,946 5,884 Stock-based compensation expense 25,426 19,462 69,050 72,037 Loss on impairment and disposal of assets 8,312 431 38,586 604 Change in valuation of contingent consideration - - (135 ) (900 ) Deferred income taxes 133 784 1,254 1,647 Amortization of debt issuance costs 87 39 214 93 Provision for credit losses 976 857 2,816 1,636 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (2,480 ) 2,330 (13,563 ) (6,346 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,614 (164 ) 3,260 1,179 Deferred contract costs (4,802 ) (3,207 ) (10,511 ) (9,070 ) Contract assets (2,186 ) (3,959 ) (4,635 ) (9,277 ) Other assets (875 ) (564 ) (532 ) (686 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (4,717 ) (2,893 ) (4,434 ) (3,475 ) Accrued personnel related expenses 12,505 2,534 9,119 (13,381 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,953 ) (2,010 ) (7,830 ) (6,062 ) Other liabilities 925 1,097 1,421 (1,567 ) Deferred revenue 1,290 979 2,551 991 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,534 418 21,626 (45,564 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Capitalized internal-use software (3,961 ) (3,784 ) (14,161 ) (12,831 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,002 ) (2,786 ) (2,803 ) (23,401 ) Deposits for property and equipment - (54 ) - (344 ) Repayment of loan to employee - - - 1,529 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - (1,184 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (4,963 ) (6,624 ) (18,148 ) (35,047 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities Payment of contingent consideration - (120 ) (300 ) (610 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,093 1,323 4,307 8,044 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - - - 34,000 Payment of preferred stock issuance costs - - - (409 ) Payment of debt arrangements (450 ) (450 ) (1,350 ) (900 ) Payment of deferred initial public offering costs (106 ) - (949 ) - Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units (5,398 ) (9,506 ) (18,963 ) (11,992 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,861 ) (8,753 ) (17,255 ) 28,133 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,710 (14,959 ) (13,777 ) (52,478 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 129,376 167,124 148,863 204,643 End of period $ 135,086 $ 152,165 $ 135,086 $ 152,165

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in total and for platform and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.

We exclude stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.

We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Restructuring charges. To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.

To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Loss on operating lease assets. In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.

In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods. Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.



Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.

ServiceTitan, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 138,986 $ 109,619 $ (9,041 ) $ (6,851 ) $ 129,945 $ 102,768 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1,634 1,399 1,159 1,102 2,793 2,501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,533 5,502 334 484 5,867 5,986 Restructuring charges - - - - - - Loss on operating lease assets 1,189 - 563 - 1,752 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 147,342 $ 116,520 $ (6,985 ) $ (5,265 ) $ 140,357 $ 111,255

Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross margin 73 % 72 % (112 )% (81 )% 65 % 64 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1 % 1 % 14 % 13 % 1 % 2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3 % 4 % 4 % 6 % 3 % 4 % Restructuring charges 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Loss on operating lease assets 1 % 0 % 7 % 0 % 1 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 77 % (86 )% (62 )% 70 % 69 %

Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Nine Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 390,215 $ 301,850 $ (27,464 ) $ (25,432 ) $ 362,751 $ 276,418 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 4,161 4,361 3,165 3,436 7,326 7,797 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,369 16,506 1,452 1,452 17,821 17,958 Restructuring charges 386 1,160 129 1,969 515 3,129 Loss on operating lease assets 5,390 - 2,556 - 7,946 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 416,521 $ 323,877 $ (20,162 ) $ (18,575 ) $ 396,359 $ 305,302

Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Nine Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross margin 72 % 71 % (118 )% (103 )% 64 % 61 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1 % 1 % 14 % 14 % 1 % 2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3 % 4 % 6 % 6 % 3 % 4 % Restructuring charges 0 % 0 % 1 % 8 % 0 % 1 % Loss on operating lease assets 1 % 0 % 11 % 0 % 1 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 76 % (87 )% (75 )% 70 % 67 %



Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 67,795 $ 60,097 $ 183,614 $ 163,305 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (4,132 ) (4,419 ) (11,776 ) (14,305 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,606 ) (5,547 ) (16,662 ) (17,033 ) Restructuring charges - - (292 ) (1,647 ) Loss on operating lease assets (1,467 ) - (6,900 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 56,590 $ 50,131 $ 147,984 $ 130,320



Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP research and development expense $ 65,935 $ 49,094 $ 186,997 $ 149,114 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (10,451 ) (7,621 ) (28,060 ) (25,023 ) Acquisition-related items - - (250 ) - Restructuring charges - - (991 ) (1,418 ) Loss on operating lease assets (1,468 ) - (6,711 ) - Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 54,016 $ 41,473 $ 150,985 $ 122,673



Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP general and administrative expense $ 40,263 $ 29,723 $ 122,226 $ 98,772 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (8,408 ) (5,789 ) (23,600 ) (26,713 ) Acquisition-related items (6 ) 10 (1,933 ) 893 Restructuring charges - - (698 ) (1,449 ) Loss on operating lease assets (3,660 ) - (16,958 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 28,189 $ 23,944 $ 79,037 $ 71,503



Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP loss from operations $ (44,048 ) $ (36,146 ) $ (130,086 ) $ (134,773 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 25,784 20,330 70,762 73,838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,473 11,533 34,483 34,991 Restructuring charges - - 2,496 7,643 Acquisition-related items 6 (10 ) 2,183 (893 ) Loss on operating lease assets 8,347 - 38,515 - Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,562 $ (4,293 ) $ 18,353 $ (19,194 )

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating margin (22 )% (23 )% (23 )% (30 )% Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 13 % 13 % 13 % 16 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6 % 7 % 6 % 8 % Restructuring charges 0 % 0 % 0 % 2 % Acquisition-related items 0 % (0 )% 0 % (0 )% Loss on operating lease assets 4 % 0 % 7 % 0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 1 % (3 )% 3 % (4 )%



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (46,460 ) $ (39,672 ) $ (138,151 ) $ (143,733 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 25,784 20,330 70,762 73,838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,473 11,533 34,483 34,991 Restructuring charges - - 2,496 7,643 Acquisition-related items 6 (10 ) 2,183 (893 ) Loss on operating lease assets 8,347 - 38,515 - Income tax effects related to the above adjustments (1) (298 ) 632 (1,207 ) 1,508 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,148 ) $ (7,187 ) $ 9,081 $ (26,646 )

(1) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income (loss) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,534 $ 418 $ 21,626 $ (45,564 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,961 ) (3,784 ) (14,161 ) (12,831 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,002 ) (2,786 ) (2,803 ) (23,401 ) Deposits for property and equipment - (54 ) - (344 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 10,571 $ (6,206 ) $ 4,662 $ (82,140 )



