WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
14.01.25
10:17 Uhr
86,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,0086,5012:14
86,0086,5010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 22:54 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2024:

Operating DataDecember
2024		December
2023		% Change
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)2,665.5 2,501.7 6.5%
RPM (mm) (2)2,273.1 2,128.6 6.8%
Load Factor (3)85.3 %85.1 %0.2p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For December 2024, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 6.5%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 6.8%, compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.3%, 0.2 percentage points higher than in December 2023.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774


