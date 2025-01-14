LEXIBOOK: Results of the Reopened Offer in connection with Doodle's public tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for shares

Tuesday, January 14,

Results of the Reopened Offer in connection with Doodle's public tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for shares

Lexibook (ISIN FR0000033599 - ALLEX), a European player in electronic leisure products sold under license, announces the result of the reopened offer (the "Reopened Offer") initiated by Doodle (the "Offeror") for the shares of Lexibook, and published by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").

Following the closure of the Reopened Offer, 206,026 Lexibook shares were tendered. As a result, the concert consisting of the members of the Le Cottier family group and the companies Doodle and Lawrence Rosen LLC, holds 6,101,028 LEXIBOOK shares representing 8,428,110 voting rights, i.e. 78.59% of the capital and at least 83.46% of the voting rights of this company, according to the following breakdown:

Actions % capital Voting rights % voting rights Doodle 3 637 222 46,85 3 637 222 36,02 Emeric Le Cottier 1 187 029 15,29 2 329 375 23,07 Emmanuel Le Cottier 1 154 607 14,87 2 271 879 22,50 Luc Le Cottier 122 170 1,57 189 634 1,88 Total Le Cottier family group 6 101 028 78,59 8 428 110 83,46 Lawrence Rosen LLC 0 - 0 - Total concert 6 101 028 78,59 8 428 110 83,46

Following the declaration of threshold crossings as published on December 27, 2024 by the AMF1 and the maximum number of double voting rights outstanding as of December 23, 2024 (i.e. 5,604 Lexibook shares representing 11,208 voting rights), Doodle holds, at the close of the reopened Offer 6,101,028 shares and voting rights representing 78.59% of the share capital and at least 78.47% of the voting rights.2

Settlement and delivery of the Open Offer will take place on January 15, 2025.

The notice of results published by the AMF is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). All documentation relating to the Offer is also available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Lexibook (https://www.lexibook.com/fr/investisseurs.html) websites.

Gilbert Dupont acted as financial advisor to Doodle and Société Générale as financial advisor, presenting bank and guarantor of the takeover bid. D&A Strategic Corporate Finance acted as M&A advisor to Lexibook. McDermott Will & Emery and Delsol acted as legal advisors to Doodle and Lawence Rosen respectively.

Lexibook is also revising upwards its sales forecasts for the current financial year (ending March 31, 2025). By the end of December 2024, sales had reached around €64 million, outperforming initial expectations. As a result, the Company forecasts sales in excess of €69 million for 2025.

Nevertheless, the rapid deterioration in the euro/dollar exchange rate, which has fallen to as low as $1.02/euro, is likely to have a direct impact on the company's margins. Although this impact is under control for the current year, it could be felt more strongly next year if the trend continues, as the currency hedges in place are ineffective at the current rate.

Lexibook®, owner of more than 22 registered brands such as Powerman®, Decotech®, Karaoke Micro Star®, Chessman®, Cyber Arcade®, Lexitab®, iParty®, FlashBoom®, etc., is the leader in intelligent electronic leisure products for children. This success is based on a proven strategy of combining strong international licenses with high value-added consumer electronics products. This strategy, complemented by a policy of constant innovation, enables the Group to flourish internationally and to constantly develop new product ranges under the Group's brands. With over 35 million products on the market, the company now sells a product every 10 seconds worldwide! Lexibook's share capital is made up of 7,763,319 shares listed on the Alternext market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0000033599 - ALLEX; ICB: 3743 - Consumer electronics. For further information: www.lexibook.com and www.decotech-lights.com.

LEXIBOOK - Aymeric Le Cottier - CEO - 01 73 23 23 48 / aymericlecottier@lexibook.com

This press release, published for information purposes only, does not constitute a public offering. The offer document prepared by DOODLE, approved by the AMF on November 05, 2024 under no. 24-465, and the reply document approved by the AMF on November 05, 2024 under no. 24-466, as well as documents relating to other information about the offeror and the target, are available free of charge on the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/) and Lexibook (https://www.lexibook.com/fr/investisseurs.html) websites.

