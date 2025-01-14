The reportshows Infobip's leadership in the CPaaS market for the second year running

Global communications platformInfobiphas been ranked as the second-highest scoring Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider in analyst firm Metrigy's latest CPaaS MetriRank Report. Infobip stands out for its stellar product mix and outstanding customer sentiment and customer business success scores, confirming its status as a CPaaS market leader.

The 2024 MetriRank CPaaS report ranks the top players by market share in the global CPaaS market, comparing financials, market share momentum, product mix, customer sentiment, and customer business success.

Infobip is recognized by Metrigy for its expanding go-to-market strategy, self-service capabilities and CPaaS ecosystem partnerships.Infobip scored maximum points for product mix, with a strong portfolio that includes not only a full range of communications APIs, but also CPaaS X, AI-powered omnichannel solutions, and other innovative offerings. Further, Metrigy noted Infobip also delivers high-value projects and follow-on professional services in collaboration with strategic partners.

Infobip is also one of only five companies in this ranking to receive a Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider Award, which recognizes technology providers whose customers achieved high business success and above-average customer sentiment ratings.

Beth Schultz, VP of Research, Principal Analyst and author of Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank report, said: "Infobip stands strong in this year's ranking, among the top three providers in market share with a growing global presence buoyed by an advanced product portfolio and well-rounded go-to-market strategy, including a refocused direct sales program focused on industry-specific and targeted customer needs. Customers are responding positively, with highly positive sentiment scores and business success metrics-true measures of a company's value."

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "Metrigy has again recognized Infobip as one of the market-leading CPaaS providers globally for our dedication to our customers' success as well as our product mix. From RCS pilots with large enterprises to the combination of CPaaS and network APIs, we are continuing to innovate to offer the best to our customers, help them achieve success and expand the CPaaS ecosystem."

