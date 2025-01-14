Joe the Juice, the globally iconic lifestyle café and juice bar, has teamed up with Sapia.ai, a leader in AI-powered recruitment technology, to redefine hiring while staying true to Joe's inclusive and vibrant culture.

Known for its unique "Juicer" ethos, Joe the Juice processes over 300,000 applications annually. With Sapia.ai's platform, the company can scale recruitment across multiple languages without sacrificing its people-first values.

"We expect to hire 40,000 people over the next four years. Achieving that scale would be impossible without Sapia.ai," said Sebastian Jeppesen, Head of Global Recruitment at Joe the Juice.

Unlocking Undiscovered Talent

Sapia.ai's AI-driven, CV-free process enables fairer, blind hiring, helping uncover talent that may have been overlooked.

"We've hired people we might not have considered before like a 33-year-old architect in Oslo who became one of our best store managers," Jeppesen noted.

A Candidate Experience Aligned with Joe's Culture

Joe the Juice's recruitment prioritizes inclusivity and feedback, with standout results:

High Satisfaction: 9/10 candidate satisfaction from over 55,000 applicants globally, with 93% finding the personality insights and coaching tips helpful.

"Every candidate interaction reflects our brand," Jeppesen added. "Sapia.ai makes our recruitment process fair, enriching, and culture-driven."

Driving Growth with Efficiency

The partnership has accelerated Joe the Juice's expansion, achieving:

Faster Hiring: A 33% reduction in time-to-hire, from 18 to 12 days across all regions.

"Our Juicers are the heart of our business," said Frederik Rosenstand, Group Director of People Development. "Sapia.ai helps us scale while staying true to our values."

About Joe The Juice

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, Joe the Juice is a global café and juice bar brand known for its vibrant culture, high-quality offerings, and commitment to growth. Operating in 17 markets, it continues to inspire energy and individuality worldwide.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai's ethical AI transforms recruitment with its Smart Interviewer, using text-based conversations to deliver unbiased talent intelligence, identify top candidates, and provide an exceptional candidate experience.

