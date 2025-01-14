Huasun has launched its 720 W Kunlun G12 dual-glass bifacial solar panels for vertical PV projects at the World Future Economic Summit in Abu Dhabi. The panels feature a 23. 2% power conversion efficiency and enhanced mechanical stress resistance with a steel alloy frame. Chinese heterojunction (HJT) solar module manufacturer Huasun has launched a new dual-glass bifacial panel series for vertical PV project at the World Future Economic Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. "The modules are made with a special frame made of alloy steel, which ensures more resistance to mechanical stress," ...

