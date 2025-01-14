Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX | ISIN: XS1982116136 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.01.25
08:02 Uhr
76,55 Euro
-1,39
-1,78 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASMO Announces First Warehouse Operations Go-Live and Strategic Partnership with Aramco

Finanznachrichten News

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, yesterday announced the official launch of its operations, marking a significant milestone just one year after its incorporation. The announcement was made during the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025 at the Dhahran Expo, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.

ASMO Announces First Warehouse Operations Go-Live and Strategic Partnership with Aramco

Coinciding with its operational launch, ASMO unveiled a landmark 15-year Procurement and Logistics Hub Services Agreement with Aramco. This strategic commercial partnership governs the relationship between Aramco as a customer and ASMO as a service provider. Under this agreement, ASMO will deliver integrated end-to-end supply chain services, including procurement, demand planning, inventory management, logistics, warehousing, establishing logistics hubs, and access to a B2B e-marketplace.

"This agreement reflects Aramco's commitment to enhancing supply chain operations and strengthening local capabilities," said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management (A). "Our long-term agreement with ASMO demonstrates our trust and confidence in its ability to deliver integrated supply chain solutions that will optimize operations, drive cost-efficiency, and build an extensive supply chain ecosystem that is aligned with our strategic priorities."

ASMO's operational launch begins with the go-live of its warehousing operations in Riyadh, supporting Aramco's central region operations.

"With the launch of our first warehouse operation in Riyadh and this strategic commercial agreement with Aramco, ASMO is taking its initial steps toward building a resilient logistics network that spans six strategically located, technology-enabled facilities across the Kingdom," said Craig Roberts, ASMO CEO. "This milestone represents the beginning of our operational journey, as we expand our capabilities, address today's supply chain challenges, and deliver solutions that create value for businesses across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region."

As a key participant at iktva 2025, ASMO's announcement demonstrates its commitment to advancing localization efforts, enhancing logistics infrastructure, and contributing to Vision 2030's goal of positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub for global trade and supply chain excellence.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class, procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, we deliver streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Our expertise includes materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing-all powered by cutting-edge technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building strategic partnerships.

To learn more about ASMO, please visit our website www.asmo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597550/ASMO_Aramco.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asmo-announces-first-warehouse-operations-go-live-and-strategic-partnership-with-aramco-302350286.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.