Workday Inc.: Out With the Old, In With the Cloud: Hull City Council Chooses Workday to Transform Operations

Local Authority Will Leverage Workday to Modernise Operations and Enhance Delivery for Over 260,000 Hull Citizens

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money , today announced Hull City Council has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management to transform its digital operations.

Hull City Council is the local authority providing public services for the city of Kingston upon Hull, employing over 5,000 workers to deliver value to its 260,000 citizens. The Council provides over 400 services to residents, including education, social care, housing, planning and waste management. To connect its range of functions and extensive workforce, Hull City Council chose Workday as its technology partner. The organisation will leverage Workday's unified suite of products to enhance efficiency and productivity, enabling staff to focus on delivering more dependable services and benefits for the residents of Hull.

"Our people are our most valued asset. We believe in making it simple for them to manage their personal information, process professional data, and maintain accurate council records," David Bell, Director of Finance, Hull City Council. "Workday will allow us to do that by bringing all our data and information together on a single platform, providing us with the visibility we need to make informed decisions faster. This is about more than just efficiency - we are giving our employees the tools they deserve, unlocking actionable insights, and ultimately, enabling ourselves to deliver better services for the people of Hull."

The Council previously managed its resources through an e-business suite solution that struggled to scale with the organisation. This led to a reliance on time-consuming administrative duties based on disparate spreadsheets and manual tasks. To boost productivity, improve asset visibility, and gain new insights, the Council needed a comprehensive suite of products to meet its evolving needs.

Empowering People, Amplifying Impact

Workday HCM will help Hull City Council optimise its people functions and processes, while also providing a seamless and engaging employee experience. The Council's business leaders and managers can access valuable next-level insights, enabling data-driven decisions about talent development and strategic workforce planning. The platform will provide a single, user-friendly system for its HR needs, from recruitment and onboarding to talent management and payroll. By streamlining these processes, the Council can improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden, allowing its workforce to focus on delivering value to Hull residents.

Achieving Financial Clarity and Efficiency

Workday Financial Management will provide comprehensive financial visibility and control to the Council. The suite of products will streamline essential financial processes, including budgeting, procurement, and accounting, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs. With real-time data and advanced reporting capabilities, the Council can make more informed financial decisions, manage its budget effectively, and maintain compliance with all relevant regulations. This enhanced financial management will contribute to greater operational efficiency and better resource allocation across the Council.

"Whether in the public or private sector, organisations who want to maximise operations need visibility into their most important assets: their people and their money," said Daniel Pell, CEO, UKI, Workday. "By leveraging the power of Workday, Hull City Council will gain unparalleled insights into its HR and finance functions. This will enable them to improve efficiency, optimise resources, and deliver exceptional services to citizens."

More information on Workday's offerings for public services can be found here .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organisations manage their most important assets - their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organisations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialise, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724389/5114893/Workday_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/out-with-the-old-in-with-the-cloud-hull-city-council-chooses-workday-to-transform-operations-302350302.html