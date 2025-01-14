Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: US3
Tradegate
14.01.25
11:24 Uhr
21,245 Euro
+0,010
+0,05 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,27021,44512:12
21,25021,45512:12
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 11:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'Ride for Unity' Returns to Reconnect Communities in the Middle East

Finanznachrichten News

Business Leaders, extreme adventure athletes, Paralympians and trailblazers return to the UAE on Ride For Unity's 2025 Whistle-Stop Tour: Road to Resilience, to spread the message of unity, reconciliation, community and tolerance.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After the enormous success of Ride For Unity's 7 Days / 7 Emirates Tour through the UAE last January, the organization has returned for a two-day tour on January 16-17, 2025. Ride for Unity (RFU) has gathered 15 riders comprised of world-record breaking athletes, extreme adventurists and business leaders to cycle up Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE at 1,934m, visit the WellSpring Private School and hold a free public event, 'Humanity in Leadership: The Future of Connection, Sustainability and Resilience' at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai on January 17th at 5pm.

"Our second event in the UAE is more focused on engagement, reconnection and resilience. It's vital for us to give back to communities through legacy programs, which is why we're returning to WellSpring and donating bicycles to start a 'Learning to Ride' after school program, carried on by volunteer parents," explained Daniel Bernard, RFU Founder. He went on to say,"Our 'Humanity in Leadership' event has incredible super humans speaking and I challenge anyone not to be inspired by them. We have Maria Conceição, the first Portuguese woman to summit Mt. Everest and holder of ten Guinness World Records, Naila Kiani, the fastest Pakistani to summit 11 of the 8,000m peaks in under three years, Dr Edith Shiro, a clinical psychologist on the 'Gift of Trauma', and so much more. We are living in tumultuous times and we really wanted to address and provide coping mechanisms and the foundations for unifying communities to get through it together,"

RFU Co-Founder, Leah Tedrow stated, "The response from our last tour has been overwhelming, and as a result, we'll be holding a week-long event in Rwanda this summer and in Miami, Florida later this winter. Sport has always been a powerful unifying force, and we've seen a huge global desire to provide a platform to revitalize and reconnect communities - especially in these incredibly divisive times. We've been honored to provide the platform for people to be heard and reunite, and it's our mission to continue to spread the message and medium for that to happen globally."

ABOUT RIDE FOR UNITY:

Ride For Unity (RFU) is a non-profit organization working to reconnect a fragmented world and communities through human connection and the medium of sport.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xslAV0XmEU
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596602/Evoke.jpg

'Ride for Unity' Returns to Reconnect Communities in the Middle East

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ride-for-unity-returns-to-reconnect-communities-in-the-middle-east-302349639.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.