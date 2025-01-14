Innoflight Achieves AS9100D Certification

On 26 November 2024, Innoflight achieved AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. AS9100D is a widely adopted and standardized Quality Management System (QMS) for the aerospace industry. Innoflight's certification scope includes the design, manufacture, assembly, integration, testing and delivery of quality integrated space avionics for cyber-secure communications, networking and processing solutions. TQCS International (TQCSI), a fully accredited third-party certification body, issued the certificate through the US regional office TQCSI (USA) following a successful audit of Innoflight's QMS processes earlier this year.

"After being appraised at Maturity Level 3 (ML3) of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) in February 2023, as a space avionics company, we knew the next logical step was to earn AS9100D certification," said David Burrill, Director of Quality at Innoflight. "This great achievement was a team effort across the entire organization."

"This milestone confirms our firm-wide commitment to deliver unparalleled reliability, quality and innovation for complex, space-based solutions," said Tucker Morrison, Innoflight President. "As an industry leader and agile space solution provider, Innoflight is focused on continuous improvement and excellence to ensure the success of our customers' space missions."

