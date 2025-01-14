AxisCare Awarded 'Best in Mobile' Cloud Solution at The 2024/25 Cloud Awards

AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, is proud to have been named "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution at The 2024/25 Cloud Awards.

The Cloud Awards is one of the longest-running awards platforms of its kind, recognizing the latest achievements and innovations in cloud computing. Organizations that reached the finalist stage have had their nominations reviewed by the judging panel, resulting in the winners named today. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The program itself covers multiple aspects of cloud computing across 36 categories, including overall excellence (e.g., innovation and disruption), systems and processes (e.g., payroll and automation), certain technologies (e.g., SaaS and IoT), pieces of work (e.g., projects, migrations or integrations), and workplace excellence (e.g., consultancy, most promising startup, and "green" credentials).

AxisCare CTO John Atkinson said, "Winning 'Best in Mobile' Cloud Solution at The 2024/25 Cloud Awards validates AxisCare's commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobile technology that transforms how home care agencies operate. Our development team has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in mobile healthcare solutions, and this recognition highlights the real-world impact our platform has on agencies, caregivers, and ultimately, the quality of care delivered to clients."

CEO of The Cloud Awards James Williams said, "We're very proud to announce the winners of The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. With such a strong field of finalists, our judges have had an enviable and rewarding task in selecting the winners - those announced today have demonstrated an exceptional level of ingenuity and commitment to their craft.

"AxisCare's placement as a winner is richly deserved, and we're delighted to recognize them through this award. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing how they build on this success in the months and years to come. Many congratulations from myself and The Cloud Awards team."

?To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-25-cloud-computing-awards-winners.

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information, visit ?axiscare.com.?

SOURCE: AxisCare

