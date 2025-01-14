Walletium Introduces the TEX Token

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walletium lets customers manage digital assets and traditional currencies on their own terms -- all in one place. With the help of Walletium's native TEX token, sending tokens becomes simpler and faster -- even if customers don't hold them beforehand.

TEX is the operational backbone of the Walletium network:

Transaction Fuel: Powers swaps and internal fees.

Real Utility: Grows with platform adoption, rewarding everyday usage.

Fair Pricing: Launched at $0.05, reflecting real demand rather than hype.

Central to Walletium is the Walletium Keyring, a universally formatted system for addresses and assets. Customers can freely import, create, and manage their addresses and private keys-without rigid workflows. We've designed Walletium to adapt to our customers, ensuring convenience never compromises security.

One of Walletium's standout innovations is its near-zero fee internal transfers, covering token swaps and P2P transactions. Inside the Walletium ecosystem, customers can send tokens quickly and at minimal cost-even if they temporarily lack that token. TEX fuel dynamically covers these transactions, letting customers interact with any listed token whenever they need it.

To make Walletium user-friendly, we've integrated with Telegram via our Walletium Telegram Wallet . Customers can manage crypto on the go without extra installations or complex steps. Whether a new user or a seasoned pro, Walletium adapts to the user's preferred style.

Walletium goes further than most wallets by offering direct fiat functionality. Load crypto into a virtual card and spend fiat wherever cards are accepted. No more juggling multiple platforms-store, send, and spend both digital and traditional currencies side by side.

Walletium is more than just another wallet; it's the future of seamless finance. Join us and discover why Walletium is "One to Hold It All."

Official Wallet : https://t.me/walletiumbot

: Official Site : https://walletium.net

: Walletium Wiki: https://wiki.walletium.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595656/Walletium.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596664/Walletium_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/walletium-introduces-the-tex-token-302349432.html