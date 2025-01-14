Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walletium Introduces the TEX Token

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walletium lets customers manage digital assets and traditional currencies on their own terms -- all in one place. With the help of Walletium's native TEX token, sending tokens becomes simpler and faster -- even if customers don't hold them beforehand.

Walletium Wallet TEX Token - Dynamic Master - Telegram

TEX is the operational backbone of the Walletium network:

  • Transaction Fuel: Powers swaps and internal fees.
  • Real Utility: Grows with platform adoption, rewarding everyday usage.
  • Fair Pricing: Launched at $0.05, reflecting real demand rather than hype.

Central to Walletium is the Walletium Keyring, a universally formatted system for addresses and assets. Customers can freely import, create, and manage their addresses and private keys-without rigid workflows. We've designed Walletium to adapt to our customers, ensuring convenience never compromises security.

One of Walletium's standout innovations is its near-zero fee internal transfers, covering token swaps and P2P transactions. Inside the Walletium ecosystem, customers can send tokens quickly and at minimal cost-even if they temporarily lack that token. TEX fuel dynamically covers these transactions, letting customers interact with any listed token whenever they need it.

To make Walletium user-friendly, we've integrated with Telegram via our Walletium Telegram Wallet. Customers can manage crypto on the go without extra installations or complex steps. Whether a new user or a seasoned pro, Walletium adapts to the user's preferred style.

Walletium goes further than most wallets by offering direct fiat functionality. Load crypto into a virtual card and spend fiat wherever cards are accepted. No more juggling multiple platforms-store, send, and spend both digital and traditional currencies side by side.

Walletium is more than just another wallet; it's the future of seamless finance. Join us and discover why Walletium is "One to Hold It All."

  • Official Wallet: https://t.me/walletiumbot
  • Official Site: https://walletium.net
  • Walletium Wiki: https://wiki.walletium.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595656/Walletium.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596664/Walletium_Logo.jpg

Walletium_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/walletium-introduces-the-tex-token-302349432.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.