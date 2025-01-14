Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Unveils MixPilot: The In-Transit Concrete Monitoring Game Changer

The World's First Non-Invasive, Self-Calibrating In-Transit Slump Sensor Brings Precision and Simplicity to Concrete Quality Control

Giatec®, a global leader in concrete technology platforms, proudly announces the launch of MixPilot, the industry's first non-invasive, self-calibrating, in-transit slump sensor. This innovative system is set to transform the way concrete quality is managed, delivering real-time insights into slump, temperature, and volume from plant to pour.

Concrete trucks act as factories in transit, maintaining precise workability and ensuring quality in every load. Giatec's MixPilot empowers everyone, from drivers to Quality Control personnel to manage concrete quality throughout the concrete production cycle.

"The concrete industry is entering a technological revolution with Giatec's MixPilot, combining advanced sensors and machine learning to transform Quality Control and Product Development with unprecedented consistency and optimization," says Tony Thier, president at BARD Materials. "The era of "pseudo-science" in concrete Quality Control is over, as real-time data and AI deliver precise, game-changing results-an innovation BARD Materials is proud to partner with Giatec in bringing to the industry."

MixPilot's cutting-edge design allows for effortless installation in just 15 minutes, requiring no invasive modifications to trucks. Whether used as a standalone solution or integrated with Giatec SmartMix , MixPilot provides unparalleled insights and efficiency throughout the concrete production process. Its user-friendly interface and robust design ensure consistent quality from batch to pour.

"As we dove deeper into mix optimization, the lack of dependable and accurate systems for measuring in-transit properties was a major limitation in achieving true quality mixes," said Dr. Aali Alizadeh, Co-Founder and CTO of Giatec. "This revolutionary innovation empowers our customers to maintain consistent quality from plant to pour, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency like never before. It's not just a product; it's a transformative step forward for the concrete industry."

MixPilot has already been adopted by industry leaders such as BARD Materials, Tomlinson Ready Mix, and Maschmeyer Concrete. Their testimonials highlight its accuracy and ease of use, with slump measurements consistently within 0.5 inches of manual tests.

Join Giatec at World of Concrete 2025

Visitors at Giatec's Booth N1249 will have the chance to see MixPilot in action and speak with Giatec's experts about how this innovative solution can enhance concrete quality management.

Attendees can also see MixPilot as a featured nominee at the World of Concrete's Innovative Product Awards for Ready-Mix Concrete Equipment and can cast their vote here . Voting is open till February 09, 2025.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Giatec's website .

