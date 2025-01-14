Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
KDG Strengthens Market Leadership With Acquisition of Kennedy & Associates, Certified Public Accountants

Lehigh Valley based KDG Expands Service Offerings with Strategic Acquisition of Kennedy & Associates, Enhancing Expertise in Tax, Managed Accounting, and Outsourced CFO Services.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / The Kyle David Group, LLC (KDG), a prominent professional services firm specializing in technology, accounting, and strategy for small to mid-sized organizations, has successfully completed its asset acquisition of Kennedy & Associates, Certified Public Accountants. This strategic move, finalized in December, significantly enhances KDG's portfolio in small to midsized business tax, managed accounting, and fractional CFO services.

Kennedy & Associates, established in 2003, has built a solid reputation across New Jersey and beyond, serving a broad client base that spans the U.S. and extends to Mexico and Lebanon. Renowned for their professionalism and responsiveness, the firm has consistently met the diverse needs of its clients with a wide range of tailored accounting and tax solutions. Their extensive experience in real estate investing and peer recognition reflects their commitment to excellence in accounting practices. More information about their specialized services and client testimonials can be found on their website.

Kyle David, CEO of KDG, commented on the acquisition, stating, "The diligence process revealed much to admire about Kennedy & Associates-their business methods, their impressive client base, and their ability to deliver top-notch services. Their ethos aligns seamlessly with our strategic goals to enhance our managed accounting, tax, and fractional CFO services."

Jim Kennedy, Managing Member of Kennedy & Associates, remarked on the selection of KDG as the acquirer, "We evaluated numerous potential acquirers, and KDG distinguished itself not only through its conscientious approach and client-focused mindset but also because of its deep in-house expertise. Their demonstrated care and concern about every client, large or small complements their adherence to very high standards made them the ideal choice to ensure that our longstanding clients, many of whom have been with us for over two decades, continue to receive exceptional care"

This acquisition is a testament to KDG's ongoing commitment to leadership in providing comprehensive services in technology, accounting, and strategic management to small and mid-sized businesses.

About The Kyle David Group, LLC: The Kyle David Group, LLC (KDG) is a leading professional services firm that offers a robust blend of technology, accounting, and strategic solutions to small and mid-sized organizations. KDG is dedicated to driving business success and operational excellence for its clients.

About Kennedy & Associates: Kennedy & Associates has been a trusted provider of accounting services since its inception in 2003, with a diverse clientele spread across the United States and abroad. Their specialization in real estate investing and deep understanding of complex accounting challenges demonstrate their adaptability and commitment to client success.

Contact Information

Press Inquiries
info@kyledavidgroup.com
610-336-4822

SOURCE: KDG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
