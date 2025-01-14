Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
14.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
Punta Pacifica Realty: Ocean Reef Islands: The Jewel of Panama City, Panama - Luxury Living Redefined

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / A Spotlight to Panama, a YouTube series celebrating Panama's uniqueness, beauty, and investment potential, has unveiled a captivating three-part series exploring Ocean Reef Islands-the most exclusive residential community in Panama City.

Hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan, the three episodes feature an engaging conversation with Iary Peré, a senior agent at Punta Pacifica Realty, about this groundbreaking development and its significance as an ambitious project for the entire Latin American region.

Remarkably, the islands did not exist before the development but were created through an ambitious land reclamation process. Iary Peré highlights this extraordinary achievement, stating, "The development enlisted the expertise of the world's top land reclamation company from the Netherlands."

During the episodes, Ana Patricia Hassan addresses a common concern about artificial islands and rising sea levels. Iary Peré reassures viewers, stating, "The reclaimed land exceeds standard requirements by double, ensuring Ocean Reef Islands remains resilient and 'over everything else' in the unlikely event of natural challenges."

This foresight and engineering expertise underscore the project's commitment to safety and longevity, further solidifying its position as a premier investment opportunity.

Proximity Meets Tranquility

Located just a five-minute drive from Panama City, Ocean Reef Islands combines the convenience of urban access with the serenity of oceanfront living. The two meticulously designed islands represent a harmonious blend of modern luxury and natural beauty, setting a new benchmark for residential and lifestyle experiences across Latin America.

At the heart of the development lies a world-class marina, offering residents unparalleled access to the ocean. Designed to attract those seeking second homes, vacation retreats, or high-value investments, the project has already garnered significant success.

Take the Next Step

Explore the exceptional properties available on Ocean Reef Islands and experience firsthand the elegance, innovation, and exclusivity this development offers.

Click here to visit our website to browse available projects and discover your ideal home or investment opportunity in this iconic waterfront community.

Contact Information

Sandy Chan
Project Manager - Punta Pacifica Realty
sandy@puntapacificarealty.com
+ (507) 6793-8160

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



