Bastazo Advances AI-Powered OT Remediation at HF0 Residency

Bastazo, a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity remediation management for critical infrastructure, has completed the highly selective HF0 Residency, an elite accelerator program for AI-focused startups, including three unicorns in its first year, backed by the Sloan Foundation, Google's AI Fund, Marc Andreessen, and other prominent VCs. This achievement helped sharpen the focus of Bastazo's mission: to help CISOs resolve the most critical OT vulnerabilities without adding to team workloads.

Bastazo secured $1 million in funding upon acceptance into HF0, a three-month residency program in San Francisco for 10 startups selected from 10,000 applicants. The program allowed Bastazo's CTO Kylie McClanahan and CEO Mauricio Iglesias to focus on product development, hiring, and industry networking. During the residency, Bastazo participated in Demo Day, presenting to investors, including Sequoia Capital, Accel, Redpoint Ventures, and CRV. The team also completed a UI redesign, advanced key features, and prepared for a product launch in February 2025.

"HF0 gave us the clarity and space needed to think strategically and truly innovate," said Bastazo CTO Kylie McClanahan. "We refined how we help CISOs turn vulnerabilities into actionable, efficient remediation plans tailored to their unique networks."

Bastazo stands apart in the market by delivering not just vulnerability insights but action plans that bridge the gap between security and operational teams. By tracking adversaries in real time, prioritizing vulnerabilities, and creating AI-matched action plans to resolve those vulnerabilities, Bastazo assists organizations in shifting from reactive patching to proactive remediation.

"Our platform ensures that critical vulnerabilities don't just sit in a backlog - they're resolved efficiently with strategies tailored to each organization's unique network," said Bastazo CEO Mauricio Iglesias.

Bastazo's next product launch, planned for early 2025, will bring innovative features and an updated interface to market. Additionally, the company aims to grow its engineering team and further leverage HF0's network for fundraising and partnerships.

About Bastazo

Bastazo is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform focused on operational technology remediation. By addressing the top three percent of critical vulnerabilities with actionable work plans, Bastazo helps organizations protect their most essential systems while reducing team workloads. Its proprietary AI solutions ensure efficiency, compliance, and security for even the most complex infrastructures. Visit https://www.bastazo.com/ to learn more.

