Options Technology (Options), a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced its 14th consecutive year of compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) ISAE3402, SOC1, SOC2, and SOC3 standards.

As one of the first cloud infrastructure providers to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance in 2011, Options has consistently met and exceeded the rigorous standards of the latest AICPA examinations. This achievement underscores the firm's steadfast commitment to information security, data availability, and privacy across its global operations.

Marlena Efstratopoulou, Chief Information Security Officer at Options, commented:

"Securing SOC compliance for 14 years running reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence in security and governance. With the rise of AI and other emerging technologies, the stakes have never been higher for ensuring robust systems that meet the demands of today's financial ecosystem.

Our investment in cutting-edge tools and our talented team enables us to stay ahead of the curve, delivering unparalleled confidence and trust to our clients worldwide."

The latest examination was conducted by independent, fully accredited auditors, evaluating services and operations delivered over the past 12 months.

Danny Moore President and CEO, added, "Achieving SOC compliance for the 14th consecutive year is a testament to our relentless focus on security, resilience, and operational excellence. In an era of heightened scrutiny around data security and third-party governance, particularly in financial services, this achievement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to exceeding the industry's most rigorous standards.

2024 was a landmark year for Options, marked by our expansion into new markets and partnerships, including our deployment at Tadawul Saudi Exchange and the acquisition of Packets2Disk. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on leveraging advanced technologies and deep expertise to provide unparalleled value for our clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including its deployment at Tadawul Saudi Exchange, its recent acquisition of Packets2Disk which strengthened their data recording and analytics capabilities, alongside significant investment from Vitruvian Partners to accelerate growth and innovation.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

