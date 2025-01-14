CyberCube, the global leader in cyber risk analytics, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Predictions Report, offering expert insights into the evolving dynamics of the cyber (re)insurance market.

With a foreword by Yvette Essen, CyberCube's Head of Content, Communications Creative, the report identifies key trends and challenges shaping the sector in the year ahead. "As we enter 2025, the cyber (re)insurance market is navigating a dynamic and evolving landscape, one that presents both opportunities and challenges," she said. "While market conditions remain competitive, the continued maturation of the sector offers significant potential for growth and innovation."

The 2025 Predictions Report highlights several critical themes poised to impact the industry. These include:

Cyber underwriting will become more science and less art: Pascal Millaire, CEO, predicted: "For a risk as complex, dynamic, and multi-faceted as cyber, underwriting will always be a mix of art and science. As underwriters upskill their capabilities, the industry is increasing the state of that art; and as technology providers improve underwriting data, they will be supported with increasingly compelling science."

Pascal Millaire, CEO, predicted: "For a risk as complex, dynamic, and multi-faceted as cyber, underwriting will always be a mix of art and science. As underwriters upskill their capabilities, the industry is increasing the state of that art; and as technology providers improve underwriting data, they will be supported with increasingly compelling science." Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents will create leverage for threat actors in scaling widespread cyber attacks. "A more advanced and concerning development is emerging: AI agents that operate autonomously to scale cyber attacks with unprecedented speed and efficiency," said Ashwin Kashyap, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "While AI has obvious applications in defensive cybersecurity, we believe that in the near term, threat actors will be the primary beneficiaries of these technologies."

"A more advanced and concerning development is emerging: AI agents that operate autonomously to scale cyber attacks with unprecedented speed and efficiency," said Ashwin Kashyap, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "While AI has obvious applications in defensive cybersecurity, we believe that in the near term, threat actors will be the primary beneficiaries of these technologies." Cross-sector partnerships will accelerate the business impact of cyber risk management decisions and generate much-needed efficiency. "Delivering financially-quantified risk analytics to the organizations that need them requires partnership across the public and private sectors," stated Rebecca Bole, Head of Strategic Engagement. "In 2025, leaders in strategic enterprise risk management, tech infrastructure, and government will seek to develop pathways to obtain timely, data-driven insights."

Predictions also include how brokers will be crucial to unlocking growth in the cyber insurance market, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses that are still underinsured. To better manage growing accumulations of risk, cyber insurers will focus on improving data collection and enhancing their ability to model and mitigate potential exposure. Just as the insurance industry has been instrumental in driving safety improvements against damage caused by natural catastrophes, cyber insurance will meaningfully impact cybersecurity posture.

A copy of the report can be found here.

CyberCube will host its Cyber Predictions 2025 Webinar on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM ET). Register here.

About CyberCube:

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company's investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. For more information visit www.cybcube.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114903471/en/

Contacts:

Yvette Essen

Head of Content, Communications Creative

yvettee@cybcube.com