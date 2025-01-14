ScienceSoft Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Healthcare IT Services by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Healthcare IT services vendors.

ScienceSoft, with its comprehensive services and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named ScienceSoft as a top leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix Healthcare IT Services Market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on services excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading services vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

ScienceSoft was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Healthcare IT Services due to its comprehensive service offering in Healthcare IT.

QKS Group defines Healthcare IT services as a comprehensive set of digital solutions aimed at modernizing healthcare delivery by integrating technology across clinical, administrative, and operational processes. These services include Electronic Health Records (EHR), telemedicine, revenue cycle management, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and patient engagement tools. Key capabilities focus on interoperability, care management and co-ordination, population health management, patient care and clinical excellence, remote patient monitoring, data security, and compliance with regulatory standards such as HIPAA and GDPR.

According to Divya Prakash, Analyst at QKS Group, "ScienceSoft delivers a full range of IT services tailored to the needs of healthcare sector, emphasizing operational efficiency and improved patient care. Their healthcare IT services include custom healthcare software development and IT consulting services, alongside with medical software support and evolution, managed services for providers' IT infrastructures, cybersecurity and compliance assessment, healthcare data analytics, and more. ScienceSoft's delivers custom healthcare solutions such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), telemedicine, revenue cycle management software, software for medical devices and patient-facing apps. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 13485 certifications and is equipped to ensure the robust security and regulatory compliance of custom healthcare software."

Nick Kurayev, CEO at ScienceSoft says: "We are thankful to have been recognized as a leading healthcare IT service provider in The QKS SPARK Matrix for the second time. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to driving project success for our healthcare clients despite any time and budget constraints."

About ScienceSoft:

In healthcare IT since 2005, ScienceSoft provides end-to-end healthcare IT services to care providers, startups, medical device manufacturers, and pharma companies. With a passionate team of over 750 professionals and hands-on experience in applying advanced techs (AI/ML, AR/VR, big data, image analysis) in healthcare solutions, ScienceSoft has delivered more than 150 projects in the healthcare domain. The vendor maintains ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 27001 certifications and has a team of in-house experts proficient in global and regional healthcare standards and regulations (HIPAA, FDA, HITECH, ISO 27799, IEC 62304, and more).

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

