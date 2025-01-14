Alphemy Capital S.A. ("Alphemy Capital"), a leading digital asset and blockchain investment manager, has appointed Barry Schachter as Head of Portfolio Risk Management.

Schachter formally joined the firm in January 2025 after nine months as its Risk Management Advisor, where he worked closely with the investment team in developing new tools and analytics to enhance Alphemy Capital's existing risk management framework.

Schachter brings more than 20 years' experience in executive risk management roles at top hedge funds, including Caxton, SAC, Balyasny, and Moore. An investment industry veteran, he has been instrumental in designing, implementing, and leading risk management functions at multiple firms, for some of these as a member of the pre-launch team.

"I am excited to have Barry at Alphemy Capital in this senior leadership role," said Roman Khrushch, CEO of Alphemy Capital. "Barry's truly unparalleled combination of experience and expertise strengthens our team in multiple ways."

Martin Palotai, COO of Alphemy Capital, added: "Risk management is at the core of Alphemy's business, and Barry's experience will be invaluable in reinforcing that. His appointment further deepens our commitment to being the leader in risk management in our industry."

Schachter's early career was in academia and government service with the U.S. CFTC and Comptroller of the Currency. He has served in senior roles in the governance structures of multiple industry organizations. He is a fellow at the Courant Institute's MSc Program in Mathematics of Finance and a research associate at EDHEC Business School. In 2015, he and his co-authors were the recipients of the Peter L. Bernstein Award given by Institutional Investor.

Schachter holds an MA and PhD in economics from Cornell University.

About Alphemy Capital, S.A.

Founded in 2019, Alphemy Capital is a Geneva-based investment manager regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The firm provides investors with unique access to a portfolio of digital assets through a fundamental thesis-driven investment approach, coupled with rigorous risk management and institutional-grade corporate governance.

Contacts:

Alphemy Capital S.A.

investor.relations@alphemy.capital

+41 22 318 8787