Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Secures Three-Year $1M+ SnippCARE Contract with Leading Global Health and Hygiene Product Company

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global leader in innovative loyalty and promotional solutions, is pleased to announce a significant three-year contract exceeding $1 million with a global health and hygiene products company, featuring a flagship baby care product in its portfolio.

This new agreement, utilizing SnippCARE, is part of a longstanding relationship that has grown at an impressive 124% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years. The contract underscores Snipp's ability to deliver scalable, results-driven solutions that foster deeper partnerships and generate measurable business value for its clients.

The expansion of this relationship exemplifies the success of Snipp's "land and expand" approach, wherein initial partnerships with large consumer brands grow into broader collaborations spanning multiple product categories. This model continues to validate the effectiveness of the Snipp platform, which integrates seamlessly into complex ecosystems, enabling brands to unlock new opportunities for customer engagement, data insights, and profitability.

Chris Cubba, Chief Revenue Officer of Snipp Interactive, commented: "This contract is a testament to the enduring value of our platform and the trust that global consumer brands place in Snipp. Our ability to drive growth through innovative, customer-centric solutions has transformed initial collaborations into multi-year, multi-million-dollar engagements. This is further proof that our 'land and expand' strategy continues to deliver results, helping us strengthen our relationships and expand our footprint across diverse industries."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

